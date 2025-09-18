Odisha: Outrage at school as 40 students allegedly beaten for not wearing shoes

On Wednesday, September 17, approximately 40 students at Rajsunakhala government high school in Nayagarh district’s Ranpur block were reportedly beaten and forced to stand outside for two hours for not wearing shoes, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident occurred after morning prayers at 7 am, when students without proper footwear were singled out.

Denied exams and forced to stand outside

The affected students were lined up, barred from entering classrooms, and prevented from taking their monthly examinations. Sources allege that some students were physically disciplined before being sent outside the school premises, where they stood at the gate from 7 am to 9 am.

A group of local journalists arrived at the scene and found 40 students waiting outside the school. The students claimed that the headmaster, Prakash Sahu, had beaten them and prohibited them from entering the school, effectively blocking their participation in the scheduled exams.

Headmaster denies allegations

Headmaster Prakash Sahu refuted the claims, stating he was unaware of students being made to stand outside. He later instructed the students to re-enter the school, but the incident had already stirred significant discontent.

The episode has triggered widespread anger among students and parents, who are demanding that the education department investigate the matter. While no formal complaint has been lodged yet, the community is pressing for accountability and action.