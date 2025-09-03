From meetings to emails; here are the 5 AI prompts Satya Nadella swears by

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has shared how he uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) in his daily workflow. In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Nadella outlined five prompts he regularly relies on through Microsoft Copilot, powered by GPT-5, to organise meetings, track projects, and make sharper decisions, reported Hindustan Times.

Calling AI a “new layer of intelligence,” Nadella said the technology enables him to focus more on strategic outcomes rather than routine tasks. His disclosure comes as AI adoption continues to reshape work practices globally.

The five prompts Nadella uses

Meeting readiness: “Based on my prior interactions with [/person], give me 5 things likely top of mind for our next meeting.”

Project updates: “Draft a project update based on emails, chats, and all meetings in [/series]: KPIs vs. targets, wins/losses, risks, competitive moves, plus likely tough questions and answers.”

Launch tracking: “Are we on track for the [Product] launch in November? Check eng progress, pilot program results, risks. Give me a probability.”

Time analysis: “Review my calendar and email from the last month and create 5 to 7 buckets for projects I spend most time on, with % of time spent and short descriptions.”

Email preparation: “Review [/select email] + prep me for the next meeting in [/series], based on past manager and team discussions.”

Other business leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have also spoken about using AI for daily learning and productivity. Experts note that while models are more flexible, clear and iterative prompting remains key to effective results.