US visa embargo now sparks uncertainty for Punjab students

Hundreds of students in Punjab are now thrown into a period of uncertainty with the embargo imposed by the United States government on student visa interviews, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.



The decision has now prompted many to explore alternative study destinations. Below is a detailed overview of the situation and its implications.



On Tuesday, May 27, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed US embassies worldwide to halt student visa interview scheduling. The move is part of the Donald Trump administration’s plan to implement stricter vetting processes, including enhanced scrutiny of applicants’ social media profiles.



This development has now disrupted the plans of many Indian students, who consider the US a top destination, second only to Canada.



What is the impact on Punjab students?

According to a Hindustan Times report, the embargo has left students in Punjab, such as Jalandhar resident Priyansh Sharma, in limbo. Having cleared the English proficiency test required for US university admissions, Sharma was preparing for a four-year pharmacy programme. “After Tuesday’s decision, my parents have asked me to look for other options,” he shared.



Amarjit Singh, Managing Director of Jalandhar-based Broadways Immigration, told Hindustan Times and reassured students that the pause is likely temporary, noting similar measures by the US State Department in the past.



The US remains a leading destination for Indian students. According to available data, the US issued 86,110 student visas to Indian students in 2024, following 1.3 lakh in 2023, and approximately 1.16 lakh in 2022.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported during the 2024 monsoon session of the Lok Sabha that 13.3 lakh Indian students are studying abroad, with 3.36 lakh in the US and 4.27 lakh in Canada.