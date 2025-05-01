J&K Class 10 results soar: Nearly 80% pass rate; girls continue academic dominance

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10 examination results for 2025, according to Business Standard. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their results from the official websites — jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 79.94%, with 1,16,453 students successfully clearing the exams out of the total 1,45,671 who appeared. The results showcase strong academic performance with 16,343 students securing the prestigious A1 grade, while 18,678 achieved the A2 grade. Additionally, 22,219 students obtained B1 grade and 27,171 students received B2 grade.

Continuing a positive trend, female students outperformed their male counterparts with a pass percentage of 81.24% compared to the boys' 78.74%. The toppers' list is expected to be released soon.

Students can check their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in Look for the Class 10 results link on the homepage Enter your login credentials and submit View and download your result for future reference

Results can also be accessed using roll numbers via the board's official websites — jkresults.nic.in and jkbose.nic.in.