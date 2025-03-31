Using HR analytics to predict workforce trends among younger employees

A

Data isn’t just numbers- it tells a story. And for younger employees, that story is evolving fast. Organisations must move beyond traditional HR metrics and leverage predictive analytics to understand patterns in engagement, retention, and career progression.

Are employees leaving due to stagnant roles? Are they disengaged because of a lack of upskilling? HR analytics should offer proactive insights rather than reactive reports. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven tools can identify early signs of burnout, preferred work modes, and even the likelihood of attrition, allowing companies to act before it’s too late. The goal is to shift from asking ‘What happened?’ to ‘What’s next?'