“AI for everything has become a fashion”: Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy, Co-founder of Infosys, has stated that discussing artificial intelligence (AI) for everything has "become a fashion" in India, highlighting the fact that the majority of "so-called AI things are silly, odd programmes."

"I think somehow it has become a fashion in India to talk of AI for everything. I have seen several normal, ordinary programmes being touted as AI," said Murthy, speaking on Wednesday, March 12, at a TiEcon Mumbai 2025 event, NDTV reports.

Machine learning and deep learning are the two core tenets of artificial intelligence, Murthy explained. "Machine learning is nothing but a large-scale correlation," he explained. "Based on a large amount of data, it helps you predict," he added.

He said that deep learning mimics how the human brain works.

"Deep learning, using the data it has, creates new branches of programmes or new conditions and then it will be able to take decisions. Unsupervised algorithms, which use deep learning and neural networks are the ones that have much greater potential to do things that will mimic human beings better and better," Murthy said.

When asked about the influence of AI on employment, Murthy stated that technological innovation will undoubtedly harm jobs, but it can also fuel economic growth if deployed in a supportive manner.

"In each technology, certain jobs will be eliminated, but if used in an assisted manner, we can grow the economy," he said.