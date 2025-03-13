Hyderabad: 24-year-old engineering student transports ganja from Bidar for supplying to friends, arrested

A 24-year-old student on Wednesday, March 12, was arrested for supplying ganja to his friends in that private college. The accused, Raju, a Korutla native, is pursuing his second year engineering in a private college, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The excise police said that he is buying Ganja from Bidar, transporting it to Hyderabad, and selling it to his classmates in the college. The police seized 1.3 kg of ganja, a bike and a mobile from his possession.

An 18-year-old engineering student died in a road accident on Tuesday on Neopolis Road near Plot 01, Rajapushpa Constructions, Hyderabad. He lost control over his car and rammed an electricity pole. The victim has been identified as Srikar.

Five of his friends who were in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Among them, Harsha is in critical condition. The injured — Hemasai, Vivek, Srujan, Kartikeya and Harsha — were taken to Continental Hospital for treatment, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

According to Narsingi police, Srikar, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot. His body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination. The police have registered a case and began an investigation.