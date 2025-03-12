Assam Police SLPRB PET result 2025: Full list of selected candidates released

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has officially released the results for the Assam Police Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who participated in the PET round can access their results on the official website, slprbassam.in

According to a report by the Times of India, the results were declared on March 12, covering various constable positions across different departments.

The recruitment process includes results for 1,645 Constable (Unarmed Branch - UB) posts and 2,300 Constable (Armed Branch - AB) posts in Assam Police, along with one Constable (UB) post in the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO).

Additionally, 114 Constable (UB) posts and one backlog Constable (AB) post under the Hills Tribe category have also been published. For candidates applying for the role of Boatman, results for 58 positions are now available.

Other departments included in the PET results are APRO, with 204 Constable (Communication) positions and two Constable (Carpenter) roles, and Fire & Emergency Services, Assam, which has results for 262 Constable (Communication) positions, three Constable (Carpenter) posts, one Sub-Officer role, and 39 Emergency Rescuer vacancies.

As reported by the Times of India, recruitment results also include 269 Constable (Grade-III) posts under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards (DGCD & CGHG), Assam, along with five Havildar positions.

How to check SLPRB Assam PET result 2025:

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit slprbassam.in

Click on the Constable PET result link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the page for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can check their results directly through these links:

Successful candidates will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process. Further details on subsequent rounds will be provided on the official website.