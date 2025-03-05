Rajasthan: PTET 2025 registration to begin! Here's how you can apply

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, is set to begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025. As per reports, the registration is expected to commence today, March 5, and will remain open until April 7, 2025.



The Rajasthan PTET serves as an entrance examination for nearly one lakh seats in two-year and four-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programmes offered by teacher training colleges across the state. The exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2025.



Eligibility

Two-year BEd programme: Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks. However, Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Most Backward Classes (MBC)/Divyang/Widow/Divorced/Female candidates from Rajasthan are eligible with at least 45% marks.



Four-year integrated BA/BEd and BSc/BEd programme: Applicants must have passed class XII with at least 50% marks. The eligibility criteria for SC/ST/OBC/Divyang/Widow/Divorced/Female candidates in Rajasthan is a minimum of 45% marks.



Final-year students awaiting their Class XII or graduation results can also apply. The minimum age for admission is 17 years.



Here's how you can apply!

Step 1: Visit the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Step 2: Register using name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in personal, academic, and contact details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of a passport-size photograph and signature as per the required format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee via debit/credit card, net banking, or e-Mitra services.

Step 6: Review all details before submitting the application form.

Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.



Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.