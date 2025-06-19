College student stabbed over bus window seat dispute

In a shocking incident at the Belagavi Central Bus Stand, an argument over a window seat escalated into violence, leaving a college student seriously injured after being stabbed by an unidentified youth with a sharp weapon.

The altercation began when the accused got into a quarrel with the student over a window seat. The argument turned violent, and the youth allegedly stabbed the student in the chest before fleeing the scene. The injured student has been identified as Maaz Abdul Rasheed Sanadi (19), a BA second semester student from Lingaraj Degree College and resident of Pant Balekundri village in Belagavi taluk, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohan Jagadish visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. According to reports, the altercation started during the journey and culminated at the Central Bus Stand, where the stabbing occurred. The police have already traced the bus involved in the incident, and three special teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. A case has been registered at Market Police Station, according to the report by The New Indian Express.