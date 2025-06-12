Ahmedabad plane crash: IMA Medical Students’ Network issues urgent blood donation appeal

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that struck the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC), the Indian Medical Association’s Medical Students’ Network (IMA-MSN) has issued an urgent call for blood donation.
The crash, which occurred near the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, has resulted in multiple casualties, many of them believed to be undergraduate MBBS students who were in the hostel mess at the time of the incident. As rescue and medical teams work round the clock, the need for blood has become critical.
“We humbly request everyone to come forward and donate blood to help save lives,” said the IMA-MSN in a public statement, urging eligible citizens to support the emergency medical response.
The association has listed the following blood donation centers in Ahmedabad where donors can contribute:
UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre
Room No 110, 1st Floor, A Block
Contact: 9316732524
IHBT Department, Civil Hospital
2nd Floor, 1200 Bed Civil Hospital
Contact: 9428265409
IKDRC Blood Centre
1st Floor, IKDRC Hospital, Manjushree Mill Road, Baliya Limdi
Contact: 07922687500 (Ext: 4226)
GCRI Blood Centre
1st Floor, Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute
Contact: 07922688026
“Your one donation can save multiple lives. Please spread the word and donate if you're eligible,” the association added.
IMA-MSN also called on the community to stand together in this time of need and continue supporting both the victims and the overwhelmed healthcare system.
The blood donation appeal comes amid widespread reactions and support pouring in from across the country for the students and staff of BJ Medical College, with several medical associations calling the tragedy a “black day” for the fraternity.