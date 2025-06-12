Ahmedabad plane crash: IMA Medical Students’ Network issues urgent blood donation appeal

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that struck the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC), the Indian Medical Association’s Medical Students’ Network (IMA-MSN) has issued an urgent call for blood donation.

The crash, which occurred near the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, has resulted in multiple casualties, many of them believed to be undergraduate MBBS students who were in the hostel mess at the time of the incident. As rescue and medical teams work round the clock, the need for blood has become critical.

“We humbly request everyone to come forward and donate blood to help save lives,” said the IMA-MSN in a public statement, urging eligible citizens to support the emergency medical response.