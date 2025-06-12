Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: Several students feared dead as flight crashes into BJ Medical College mess; exact casualties still unknown

Several MBBS students are feared dead after an Air India flight en route to London crashed into the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on today, Thursday afternoon, June 12.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI-171, had 242 people on board, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members, when it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
Just two minutes into the flight, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call, lost contact with air traffic control, and crashed directly into the college hostel complex in Meghani Nagar.
At the time of the crash, several medical students were reportedly present in the mess, where lunch was being served. Rescue officials say multiple students have been pulled from the debris in critical condition, while many others are still unaccounted for, raising fears of a significant student death toll.
Visuals from the scene show the hostel building partially destroyed, with thick smoke and flames engulfing the crash site. Videos circulating on social media reveal chaotic scenes of students and staff trying to help the injured, even as fire brigades and ambulances battle through debris to reach victims.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) posted on X (formerly Twitter), “We are deeply shocked about the news of AI flight crashing in Ahmedabad! News have become more gruesome after finding out that the flight had crashed in BJMC Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!”
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the flight issued a distress call before losing radar contact. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu have spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and are coordinating relief efforts. Both ministers are expected to visit the crash site.
Emergency helplines have been activated:
Air India: 1800 5691 444
Ahmedabad Police: 079-25620359
Air India has activated an emergency response centre to support affected families. Boeing has said it is collecting information and working with authorities.
The exact number of casualties is yet to be determined as rescue operations are expected to continue into the evening.