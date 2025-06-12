Ahmedabad Air India plane crash: Several students feared dead as flight crashes into BJ Medical College mess; exact casualties still unknown

Several MBBS students are feared dead after an Air India flight en route to London crashed into the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on today, Thursday afternoon, June 12.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI-171, had 242 people on board, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members, when it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Just two minutes into the flight, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call, lost contact with air traffic control, and crashed directly into the college hostel complex in Meghani Nagar.

At the time of the crash, several medical students were reportedly present in the mess, where lunch was being served. Rescue officials say multiple students have been pulled from the debris in critical condition, while many others are still unaccounted for, raising fears of a significant student death toll.

Visuals from the scene show the hostel building partially destroyed, with thick smoke and flames engulfing the crash site. Videos circulating on social media reveal chaotic scenes of students and staff trying to help the injured, even as fire brigades and ambulances battle through debris to reach victims.