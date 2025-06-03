Shocking murder near Pollachi: Man fatally stabs college student over one-sided love

In a shocking incident near Pollachi, in Tamil Nadu, a 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered on Monday, June 2, by a man who had been infatuated with her.

The accused, enraged by a social media post, stormed into her lover's house and stabbed her multiple times, resulting in her death.The victim, a second-year BSc Computer Science student at a private college in Malumichampatti, Coimbatore, lived in Ponmalai Nagar, Vadugapalayam, near Pollachi. She was the elder daughter of Kannan, a local resident.

Five years ago, Kannan's family had lived in the same neighbourhood as Praveen, an employee at a private finance company. Though Praveen's family later moved to Udumalai Road in Pollachi, he reportedly developed a one-sided love for the 19-year-old girl.

The situation escalated when the girl posted a photo on Facebook with her friends. Allegedly infuriated by this, Praveen confronted her, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he later entered her house and attacked her with a knife on Monday, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed the severely injured girl to the Pollachi Government Hospital. Tragically, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Pollachi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srushti Singh visited the spot and began the investigation. Meanwhile, Praveen surrendered at the Pollachi West Police Station shortly after committing the crime, according to the report by The New Indian Express.