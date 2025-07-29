Delhi gov't releases admission test guidelines for CM Shri schools

The Delhi government has announced that admissions to Classes 6 to 8 in 33 out of the 75 Chief Minister Schools of High-Quality Education (CM SHRI) will be based on an entrance exam. Detailed guidelines for the process were released recently.

The entrance exam, officially called the CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025, will be conducted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for the academic year 2025–26.

CM SHRI schools, designated as ‘Specified Category’ institutions under Section 2 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, are envisioned as model public schools. These schools aim to provide high-quality education through modern infrastructure and innovative teaching methods, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Delhi government assured that the entrance exam will be a “fair, transparent and merit-based selection process.” Only students currently residing in Delhi and enrolled in a recognised Delhi-based school for Classes 6-8 during the 2025-26 session will be eligible to apply, the official guidelines noted.

To ensure equitable access, the guidelines mention that at least 50% of the available seats will be reserved for students currently studying in government or government-aided schools in Delhi, including those run by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

Additionally, a 5% relaxation in eligibility marks will be granted to students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC – NCL) backgrounds and Children With Special Needs (CWSN), in accordance with existing government policies.

The online application process will open on July 30 and remain active until August 15. Admit cards will be issued from August 23, and the test is scheduled to be held on August 30, from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm.

The test will be an OMR-based, objective-type paper with no negative marking. It will be conducted in both English and Hindi and include five key sections: Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Numerical Aptitude. The total duration of the exam is 150 minutes, with additional time allotted to CWSN candidates as per existing norms.

To ensure accessibility, the DoE will set up test centres across multiple schools in the city.

According to officials, the Delhi government plans to inaugurate the newly developed CM SHRI schools in September, as preparations for launching the initiative are underway. Initially announced earlier this year, the CM SHRI programme aims to deliver “high-quality, future-ready education” through Delhi’s public school system.

Previously, Education Minister Ashish Sood shared that 75 schools have been provisionally shortlisted to be upgraded under this initiative. The CM SHRI schools are modelled after the Centre’s PM SHRI schools, adopting the NEP 2020 framework and aligning with the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

Officials further revealed that the CM SHRI schools are being built with a focus on sustainability, operating as zero-waste, solar-powered campuses. They will be equipped with AI-enabled libraries, smart classrooms integrated with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools, smartboards, biometric attendance systems, and robotics labs to foster creativity and innovation among students.

As part of the ongoing education reforms, the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is being phased out. Schools previously affiliated with the DBSE will now transition to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In her budget speech earlier this year, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta allocated Rs 100 crore towards the development of CM SHRI schools.