NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says the future is 'Physical AI'

During a recent visit to Beijing, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was asked what he would study as a 20-year-old graduate in 2025. He shared that he would choose a different path from his original Electrical Engineering degree, leaning toward physical sciences such as Physics, Chemistry, or Astronomy, stated The Times of India report.



Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led it to a $4 trillion market cap, emphasised fields that explore non-living systems, signaling a shift in focus for future opportunities.



Vision for Physical AI

Huang highlighted the rise of Physical AI, where artificial intelligence understands real-world physics, including concepts like friction, inertia, and cause and effect.

Unlike AI focused on generating text or images, Physical AI enables machines to predict object movement, apply appropriate force for gripping, or detect hidden obstacles, such as a pedestrian behind a car.



Importance of robotics

Huang sees robotics, powered by Physical AI, as a key solution to global labour shortages and the growing demand for manufacturing facilities, especially in the United States. By embedding AI with physical reasoning into machines, robotics can address practical challenges in industries, aligning with Huang’s vision for the future.



Reflecting on his own journey, Huang noted that he graduated from college at age 20 with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University and later earned a master’s from Stanford.