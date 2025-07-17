TNEA tentative allotment result 2025 now out at tneaonline.org; get direct link here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the tentative allotment results for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA).

Candidates participating in the TNEA counselling process can view their results by logging into their accounts at tneaonline.org, reported Hindustan Times.

TNEA Counselling 2025: Check tentative allotment result here

Candidates must confirm their tentative allotments by 5 pm on July 17; failing to do so will result in cancellation of the allotment. As stated on the official website, “Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable first round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 18-07-2025, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will stand as cancelled.”

According to the counselling schedule, the general counselling process will conclude on August 19. Online supplementary counselling is scheduled from August 21 to 23, while counselling for SCA and SC categories will take place from August 25 to 28.

TNEA counselling facilitates admission to the following:

Government engineering college seats

Aided and self-supporting courses in government-aided engineering colleges

Seats surrendered by central government institutions

Central ElectroChemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi

Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai

Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Salem

BTech seats in university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University

BE (Mechanical and Civil Engineering – Tamil Medium) in Anna University departments and constituent colleges

BE/BTech seats in Annamalai University

Seats surrendered by self-financing engineering colleges

The TNEA rank list was released on June 27. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.