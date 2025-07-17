South Western Railway Apprentice recruitment 2025 opens for 904 vacancies!

The South Western Railway (SWR) has officially launched its recruitment drive for 904 Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online at the official Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Hubballi website: rrchubli.in. According to a report by News 18, the registration window is now open and will close on August 13, 2025.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected purely on the basis of merit, which will be determined by the average percentage of marks in matriculation (minimum 50%) and relevant ITI trade marks. The apprenticeship training for all selected candidates will span one year, as per the regulations laid down by the Railway Board. It is to be noted that hostel accommodation will not be provided during the training period.

Division-wise vacancy breakdown

Hubballi Division – 125 posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi – 112 posts

Bengaluru Division – 112 posts

Mysuru Division – 91 posts

Central Workshop, Mysuru – 23 posts

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 10 or 12 (or equivalent) with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board. They must also hold a relevant ITI certificate in the trade they are applying for.



Applicants must be between 15 to 24 years of age. Age relaxations are applicable for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), OBC (Other Backward Classes), Persons with Disabilities, and Ex-Servicemen, as per government norms.

Application fee

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 100

SC/ST/Female Applicants: Exempted from payment

Mode of Payment: Online via debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Steps to apply for SWR Apprentice recruitment 2025

Visit the official website: rrchubli.in Click on the ‘Registration’ tab on the homepage For new users, complete the registration with the required details Log in and fill out the application form with your personal, academic, and trade-specific details Upload scanned documents as per the specifications Pay the application fee, if applicable Review all details and submit the form Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Stay updated through the official portal and apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.