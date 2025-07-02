"Evaluation lacked structure": Telangana HC hears petitions alleging discrepancies in TSPSC Group-1 Mains exams

Telangana High Court on Tuesday, July 1, heard four petitions alleging serious allegations of conspiracy and irregularities in the conduct of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 Mains examination

Senior advocate Surender Rao, representing the petitioners, accused the TSPSC of acting in a premeditated and unlawful manner. He cited a letter sent by the commission to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education between January 11 and January 25, requesting allocation of professors for evaluation duties, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

However, he contended that information about the evaluation was already communicated to professors individually before the issuance of the letter, calling it a mere formality for official approval.

Rao further questioned the evaluation mechanism, raising doubts about the credibility of assessments conducted by professors proficient only in English for answer scripts written in Telugu. "Only God knows how they managed to evaluate those papers," he remarked.

He also alleged that the evaluation lacked transparency and consistency. “The same paper was assessed first by one professor and then passed to another within the same team, while a third person had no access to it,” he explained.

Rao pointed out that marks were entered in adjacent columns arbitrarily, with no proper verification possible. Although bundle and serial numbers were allotted, only the evaluators knew them, making the process opaque and unaccountable.

Supporting the claims, another Senior advocate, Rachana Reddy, noted procedural irregularities, particularly the issuance of separate hall tickets for the prelims and mains exams, calling it unprecedented in TSPSC’s history.

She termed it the “first seed of corruption” in the entire examination process, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

The court will resume hearing the matter today, Wednesday, July 2.