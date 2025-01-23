Anna University sexual assault case: Accused admitted to hospital after seizures

Gnanasekaran, 37, the accused in the alleged sexual assault of a college student inside the Anna University campus, was sent to the prisoner's ward of the Government Stanley Hospital after suffering from seizures early Wednesday morning. He was placed under police custody for interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident

Gnanasekaran was arrested on December 25 for allegedly sexually assaulting the student on December 23.

On December 28, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a SIT (Special Investigation Team) consisting of female IPS officers to probe the case. Based on the SIT's recommendation, Gnanasekaran was detained under the Goondas Act on January 5.

As per to police sources, it was on December 23 evening that the accussed Gnanasekaran had allegedly filmed the survivor and her friend as well and proceeded to assault. The accussed even held the latter in confinement for close to an hour and moved her to at least to two different spots near two buildings.

Threatening to release the video of the couple to her parents, university authorities and consequently get her expelled from the institution, Gnanasekaran allegedly raped her and even recorded the act on video. He also allegedly took pictures of the victim’s college identity card and threatened her to oblige to his sexual demands in future.

In between, the accused is also believed to have spoken to another person from his mobile phone.