Krishnagiri: One died, six college students injured as overloaded auto falls into gorge

One student died and six college students were injured in a road accident near Bargur after an overloaded auto-rickshaw fell into a gorge on Monday evening, January 20.

The deceased was identified as A Asha (17) first-year undergraduate degree student of Keelmathur and the injured were S Rajeswari (21), K Sathya (20), V Selva Priya (18), K Sasikala (19), R Thamanna (18), L Tamilarasi (21) of Tirupathur district and others.

According to Bargur police, on Monday evening, January 20, ten students studying at Government Arts and Science College for Women in Bargur were returning from their college in an autorickshaw to Bargur, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

At the time in a place near Ankinayanapalli, autorickshaw driver K Prakash (43) of Ankinayanapalli lost the control of the vehicle, when he allegedly turned back and warned a student for loudly speaking on a mobile phone and the vehicle fell into the gorge.

Due to the impact, Asha died on the spot and six students were sent to Bargur government hospital and then referred to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for a checkup for a minor injury.

Bargur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Muthukrishnan, Bargur inspector of police Valarmathi rushed to the spot.

Based on a complaint from a student, a case was registered against Prakash and he was arrested.

Bargur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) D Mathiazhagan visited Bargur government hospital to meet injured students.

When The New Indian Express contacted Krishnagiri RTO MP Kaliappan, it was informed that share autorickshaw permission was not given to Krishnagiri, so an illegal share auto rickshaw was operating, and four adults were allowed to travel in an auto. Starting today, Tuesday, January 21, a crackdown against violators will begin.