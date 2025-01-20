Hyderabad's youth shot dead in Washington Avenue, US

A 26-year-old Telugu youth from Hyderabad was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Washington Avenue in the United States (US) on Sunday, January 19, his family members shared on Monday, January 20, stated Hindustan Times.



Identified as Koyyada Ravi Teja, the deceased was from Green Hills Colony at Rama Krishna Puram in Hyderabad. “We received information this morning that Teja was fired at by unidentified people while he was returning home,” his father, Koyyada Chandra Mouli, said.

According to preliminary information received by the family, Teja suffered fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot. Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet reached the family.



Teja had moved to the US in 2022 to pursue his master’s degree. After completing his studies, he was actively attending job trials in hopes of starting his career.



Friend mourns

Reacting to the unfortunate loss, Teja's friend said, “Nobody should face this situation. He went to the US with high hopes and see, how is returning."

Another incident

To recall, on November 30, 2024, a 22-year-old student from Telangana’s Khammam district, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was killed at a gas station near Chicago in the US where he used to work. He had completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in India and was pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the US.