“One IPS officer involved”: RG Kar accused Sanjay Roy as Sealdah Court declares him guilty

After the Additional District Judge of the Special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) Court in Sealdah read out the verdict declaring Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-and-murder case, as guilty today, January 18, Roy said he was being "falsely implicated."

He further claimed that an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer was engaged in the incident that resulted in the death of a postgraduate medic on August 9, 2024, Times of India reported.

"I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS [officer] involved," he was quoted by ANI.

He added, "I always wear a chain of rudraksh on my neck. If I committed the crime my chain would have been broken in place of occurrence. I can't commit this crime.”

Roy is now under judicial custody, with the sentence set to be delivered on Monday, January 20.

"The accused will be heard on Monday. Now he is being sent to judicial custody. His punishment will be announced on Monday. I have fixed the time at 12.30 to hear the case," the Additional District Judge at Sealdah court said.