J&K Students Association to submit holistic document on reservation policy grievances

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has been protesting for quite some time against what they termed an “unjust reservation policy” in Jammu and Kashmir. They call for an urgent need for a fair and balanced reservation system that reflects the region’s unique demographic realities.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor, JKSA reiterated in his earlier statements that their demands are not against reservations as a principle but sought fairness for the 70% unreserved population currently competing for just 30% of the opportunities.

He emphasised, “We demand an adequate reservation policy that aligns with court guidelines — 50% reserved and 50% unreserved seats. The current system breaches this ceiling, leaving deserving candidates sidelined.”

Protests and pressure from multiple stakeholders led to the formation of a cabinet subcommittee to address grievances regarding the reservation policy.

However, more than a month after its formation, the committee has yet to begin its work. This delay has fueled concerns among students, prompting JKSA to take proactive measures.

Building momentum for change

Speaking exclusively to EdexLive, Khuehami shared the association’s plans to compile a comprehensive document reflecting stakeholders' feedback and demands.

“We have decided to engage students, teachers, institutions, and civil society through various modes — online platforms, physical meetings, and written submissions,” he said and added, “This holistic document will be submitted to the cabinet subcommittee, the J&K Chief Minister, and the Lt Governor. We aim to ensure that no voice is left unheard.”

The association has also called for a slowdown in the ongoing recruitment drive until the reservation policy is rationalised.

Khuehami clarified, “We do not want to halt recruitment entirely but believe it should proceed at a slower pace to prevent injustice to open-merit candidates under the current structure.”

A roadmap for inclusion

Faizaan Peer, JKSA’s Advisor, outlined the association’s strategy to ensure inclusivity in their initiative.

“We will start online meetings from January 17 to gather feedback and move to physical meetings at universities and colleges after winter vacations,” he revealed. The association aims to finalise their report by mid-February.

Peer emphasised the importance of leveraging all available platforms to streamline the process. “Our goal is to make the document as comprehensive as possible, incorporating the suggestions of all stakeholders,” he said.

The path ahead

As JKSA ramps up efforts to mobilise support and compile its detailed report, its movement highlights a broader demand for justice and equality.

With the cabinet subcommittee’s progress still uncertain, the association’s proactive measures to engage stakeholders and push for proportional representation may set a precedent for addressing systemic inequalities.