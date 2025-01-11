Man uses self-designed AI bot to apply for 1,000 jobs while asleep, secures 50 interviews

From drafting resumes to crafting cover letters and statements of purpose, Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have become indispensable for job seekers. However, one individual recently took AI’s potential to a whole new level, automating his entire job hunt while he slept — and achieving remarkable results.

In a post shared on Reddit’s “Get Employed” forum, the man revealed how he used a self-designed AI bot to apply for 1,000 jobs. The bot streamlined the traditionally tedious process, allowing him to rest while the AI handled the heavy lifting.

Under his innovative system, the AI bot meticulously reviewed his profile alongside job requirements, crafted tailored resumes and cover letters for every role, answered specific recruiter queries, and submitted applications autonomously, said a report by NDTV.

"In just one month, this method helped me secure around 50 interviews,” he said.

The man emphasised the effectiveness of tailoring applications to specific job descriptions, which not only improved his chances of passing through automated screening systems but also caught the attention of recruiters.

“By generating CVs and cover letters tailored to each job description, my script significantly increases the chances of getting noticed by both AI and human recruiters,” he explained.

While the results were impressive, the Reddit user reflected on the broader implications of AI-driven automation in the hiring process.

“While efficient, the automation of job applications raises questions about the very nature of professional relationships. We face a paradox: as we seek to optimise the selection process, we risk losing the human element that often makes a difference in a work environment," he further wrote.