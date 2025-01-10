“Higher education must be a transformative force”: UGC Chief on controversial Draft Regulations 2025

A

My vision for higher education in India aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: To create a system that is equitable, inclusive, multidisciplinary, and globally competitive while fostering critical thinking, innovation, and research.

The draft regulations aim to address longstanding challenges, such as faculty shortages, lack of multi-disciplinary, outdated evaluation metrics, and inflexible governance structures, by introducing measures like replacing rigid Application Programming Interface (API) systems with holistic assessments and promoting interdisciplinary teaching and research.

These draft regulations emphasise the need to shift towards greater institutional flexibility and responsiveness to the evolving needs of students and society. We must work together to ensure that higher education becomes a transformative force in India's development.