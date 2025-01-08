ITBP Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will close the online application process for the recruitment of Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts today, January 8, 2025, Scroll.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in before the deadline.



The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 posts, comprising 13 positions for males and two for females. The upper age limit for applying to this post is 30 years as of January 8, 2025. Candidates from reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation as per the government norms.



Application fee

- Male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

- Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), females, and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.



Steps to apply for Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts

1. Visit the official website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

2. Click on the Registration link on the homepage.

3. Register and complete the application process.

4. Fill in the form, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

5. Save and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.



Candidates can access the direct link to register on the official website for ease of application. Ensure all submissions are made before the end of the day.