Raj Shamani becomes first Indian podcaster to speak at top UK universities

Raj Shamani, entrepreneur and host of India’s leading podcast Figuring Out, has made history as the first Indian podcaster to be invited to speak at prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics, London Business School, King’s College London, and the University of Warwick. This was stated in a press release circulated on behalf of Raj Shamani.

Shamani, known for his deep insights into personal branding, influence, content creation, and business, Raj has built a platform that resonates with millions globally.



Reflecting on this milestone, Raj Shamani shared, “I once dreamed of studying abroad, but we couldn’t afford it, and my dad didn’t let me take out a loan. I resented it for months, but looking back, it was the best thing that happened to me. That incomplete dream made me work on myself with such obsession that it landed me on stages I once only dreamt of.

Furthermore, he said, "When I was invited to speak on personal branding and my experiences, I felt a huge responsibility. So, I shared stories and insights I had never shared before. I am thankful to the universities and students for giving me the space to be open, honest, and vulnerable.”



What started as a personal mission to inspire has now turned into a global movement. By engaging with audiences at some of the world’s top institutions, Raj Shamani is redefining the perception of Indian entrepreneurship and storytelling.

This achievement not only marks a personal victory but also highlights the growing influence of Indian voices on the international stage. With this milestone, Raj continues to empower the next generation, proving that determination and relentless self-improvement can turn aspirations into reality.