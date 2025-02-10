THIS is what further budgets must prioritise when it comes to education, says Chairperson of eVidyaloka

A

Education is the foundation of a thriving nation, yet our budget allocation remains stagnant — far below what’s needed. Increasing it to 8% has always been non-negotiable.

Beyond funding, accessibility to quality education, whether online or offline, could have been a priority. Rural students are often left behind due to a lack of infrastructure and skilled teachers. This gap can be bridged by fostering public-private partnerships, where government grants enable Artifical Intelligence (AI)-driven teaching solutions.

AI can complement human educators, making learning more adaptive and accessible in remote areas. If we truly want to transform literacy levels, we need a decisive shift — from policy to implementation.