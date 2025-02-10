THIS is what further budgets must prioritise when it comes to education, says Chairperson of eVidyaloka
What specific budgetary measures could have also been prioritised in Budget 2025 to improve child education and literacy in rural India?
Education is the foundation of a thriving nation, yet our budget allocation remains stagnant — far below what’s needed. Increasing it to 8% has always been non-negotiable.
Beyond funding, accessibility to quality education, whether online or offline, could have been a priority. Rural students are often left behind due to a lack of infrastructure and skilled teachers. This gap can be bridged by fostering public-private partnerships, where government grants enable Artifical Intelligence (AI)-driven teaching solutions.
AI can complement human educators, making learning more adaptive and accessible in remote areas. If we truly want to transform literacy levels, we need a decisive shift — from policy to implementation.
In the future, how can the government further leverage the Budget to promote technology-driven education, especially future-ready courses like AI, for rural students?
Technology is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity.
Every government school should have at least three to five computers, ensuring students develop digital literacy from an early age. AI is reshaping industries, yet we fail to prepare students for this shift. The solution? Introduce AI as a structured course from Class VI, designed with the help of industry leaders like Microsoft, Google, Infosys, and TCS.
These companies already invest in AI research; their collaboration in education can be a game-changer. Without such initiatives, rural students will be locked out of future job markets, widening the urban-rural divide. Further budgets must prioritise this.