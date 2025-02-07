Odisha: Bill to regulate private coaching institutes & hostels introduced by state gov’t

In a new bill, the Odisha government brought in measures to regulate private coaching institutes and hostels in the state, proposing required registration certificates for such institutions. It further stated that the institutes cannot make deceptive promises of rank to students.

With private coaching centres popping up all over the state, the Higher Education Department recently released the Odisha Coaching Centres and Private Hostels (Regulation and Control) Bill, 2025, The New Indian Express reports.

It requires that all new and old coaching centres (with or without hostel facilities) be registered under the act and not make any false promises or guarantee ranks or good results to students who enlist in them.

Furthermore, each coaching centre must set up a website with information about tutor qualifications, courses offered, prices to be paid, and exit and money refund policies.

The website must also include the precise number of students who received coaching and were subsequently admitted to higher education institutions.

According to the draft bill, anyone who wants to start or run a coaching institute must apply to the district collector and pay a Rs 5,000 registration fee.

It forbids coaching institutes from hiring teachers from any government or aided college or university. The centres may hire trained, non-government teachers or retirees with at least a bachelor's degree.

The billill requires that coaching centres have a minimum of one square metre area on average for each student, and hostels have a minimum of two square metre area per student in dormitories.

Both coaching centres and dormitories must have fire safety certificates from the Fire Services Directorate and install fire safety equipment and CCTV cameras on their premises, as mandated by the bill.

According to a senior officer of the department, violating the proposed act will result in penalties, including a Rs 25,000 fine for the first offence, a Rs 1 lakh fine for the second offence, and cancellation of registration for the third offence.

Additionally, there is a provision for refunding fees if a student leaves due to poor coaching quality.