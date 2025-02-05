Kerala High Court stays re-admission order for students involved in suicide case

A divisional bench of the Kerala High Court stayed the order of a single judge that allowed 18 students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Thrissur, Kerala, to be readmitted, reported IANS on Wednesday, February 5.



These students were named in the suicide of junior student JS Sidharthan who was found dead in the hostel toilet on February 18, 2024. It was initially suspected that Sidharthan had died by suicide, but later it was alleged that he was a victim of ragging and assault by his classmates and seniors.



Legal actions taken in the past

As a result, 18 students were arrested, expelled, and faced legal consequences. After spending time in jail, these students were granted bail.



In December 2024, a single judge of the Kerala High Court, suspended the expulsion orders and allowed the students to rejoin the Mannuthy campus.The single bench also ordered a fresh disciplinary inquiry against the accused students.



Appeal by Sidharthan's mother

Sidharthan's mother, aggrieved by the re-admission decision, filed a writ appeal before the division bench. The division bench, led by Justice Amit Rawal and Justice KV Jayakumar, granted her leave to appeal, and ordered that she be heard during the fresh disciplinary inquiry.



Later, the division bench stayed the single judge's order to re-admit the students, observing that students involved in ragging are "worse than those indulging in vandalism."



The bench also highlighted that leniency should not have been displayed towards these students and further permitting re-admission.



The high court has scheduled further consideration of the case for March 4, 2025, against the 19 accused, reported IANS.