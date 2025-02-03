Ex-AIIMS doctor highlights how consumers' plea are rejected; shares personal ordeal

Details of the incident

The issue began when Dr Datta, who has a borderline pre-diabetic condition, requested a sandwich during the flight, which he had pre-ordered. Despite booking the meal in advance, he was informed that it was delayed due to a problem at the Bengaluru airport. After waiting for 30 minutes and receiving no response from the crew, his condition worsened, leading to hypoglycemia.



He further said that a fellow passenger offered him a sandwich after seeing his condition deteriorating, but the crew continued to ignore his attempts for assistance, even as the flight descended.



Dr Datta's response

In his viral posts, Dr Datta criticised IndiGo for the lack of professionalism and empathy, stating the airline had endangered his health. He also mentioned that he had recorded all discussions with timestamps and intended to escalate the matter to the National Consumer Forum.



Airline issues apology

In response to the viral posts, IndiGo issued an apology, acknowledging the delay in serving the pre-booked meal and apologising for the inconvenience. The airline assured him that his feedback was taken seriously, and measures would be implemented to prevent similar issues in the future.