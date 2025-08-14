The might of AI-powered classrooms: Can it transform the future of education?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the way we learn and teach. From personalised lesson plans to automated administrative work, AI has the potential to revolutionise the classroom experience for both educators and students. In India, where education is diverse, dynamic, and rapidly adopting digital tools, AI-powered solutions like ViewLessons AI Studio are paving the way for more efficient, interactive, and outcome-driven learning.

1. How can AI revolutionise schooling and in what ways?

AI can transform schooling by delivering personalised learning tailored to each student’s needs and automating repetitive administrative tasks. This frees up valuable teacher time for mentoring, guiding, and addressing individual challenges. It can also swiftly identify learning gaps, provide targeted support, and make education more inclusive, efficient, and adaptable to varied learning styles.

2. How can an AI-powered lesson generator benefit both teachers and students?

ViewLessons AI Studio, designed in alignment with CBSE and ICSE curricula, offers over 900 pre-developed lessons and assessments for grades 1–12. Teachers can instantly generate NCERT-mapped lesson plans, quizzes, and assignments, tasks that previously took hours of preparation. For students, it ensures lessons are objective-driven and closely linked to desired learning outcomes. With flexible, customisable formats such as PowerPoint and Open Learning, teachers can edit, add multimedia, and reuse content with ease, ensuring both time efficiency and high-quality delivery.

3. What is ViewSonic’s broader vision for EdTech?

ViewSonic aims to transform Indian classrooms through AI-driven tools, interactive panels, and comprehensive teacher training under its Future School Program. By building reusable content libraries, and leveraging innovations like the AI-powered Lesson Generator, the company seeks to make classrooms more interactive and future-ready, catering to the evolving needs of the Indian education system.

4. Is India an emerging market?

India’s rapid adoption of digital technology and its position among global leaders in AI integration within education make it an ideal pilot market. Workshops such as “Upskilling Teachers with 21st Century Tools” revealed that educators spend substantial time aligning lesson plans with changing curricula.

AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it is here, and it is ready to redefine Indian education. AI promises to reduce teacher workload, enhance lesson quality, and provide students with a more engaging and personalised learning experience. With India leading the way as a pilot market, the adoption of AI-powered education could set a global benchmark for how technology can empower both educators and learners in the 21st century.

[Mr Muneer Ahmad is the Vice-President, AV Business, ViewSonic India. Views expressed are his own]