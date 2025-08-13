News

The Hindi paper might not be on day one in UP Board 2026, here’s why

The board is finalising the timetable and is considering conducting the Hindi examination on a later date in order to reduce the number of students dropping out and to ease first-day anxiety
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, is likely to introduce significant changes to the UP Board Exam 2026 timetable for Classes 10 and 12
Published on

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education, is likely to introduce significant changes to the UP Board Exam 2026 timetable for Classes 10 and 12, noted a report by Shiksha

Hindi exam may be scheduled later

According to media reports, the board is finalising the timetable and is considering conducting the Hindi examination on a later date. The move aims to reduce the number of students dropping out and to ease first-day anxiety.

Board officials are planning to schedule relatively easier subjects before the more difficult ones. This arrangement, they believe, will help students become familiar with the exam centre, seating plan, and other procedures, thereby reducing mental stress.

Reason for the change

An analysis of recent years’ results revealed that a considerable number of students fail in Hindi. Feedback suggested this is largely because students feel nervous on the first day of the exam. Once that day passes, they have more time to adjust and prepare for subsequent subjects.

A senior official reportedly said, “Our aim is to make students feel comfortable on the first day so that they can perform better in the following papers.”

The revised date sheet for the UP Board Exam 2026 is expected to be announced once the changes are finalised.

