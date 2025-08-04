Over 18,800 CBSE schools now offer AI as skill subject from Class 6, says Education Ministry

As many as 18,839 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across India are now offering Artificial Intelligence (AI) as either a skill subject or a foundational module starting from Class 6, said a report by Careers360.

This is in line with recommendations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

This information was shared by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

According to the ministry, AI is being taught through a 15-hour skill module from Class 6 onwards. At the secondary level, CBSE offers AI as an optional subject in Classes 9 to 12.

Here’s how the subject is distributed across grades:

Class 6 to 8 (as a skill module): 8,834 schools

Class 9 to 10 (as a skill subject): 7,072 schools

Class 11 to 12 (as a skill subject): 2,933 schools

AI and IoT in school curricula

NEP 2020 emphasises the integration of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, and other emerging technologies into school education. In response, CBSE, since 2019, has trained more than 10,000 teachers in collaboration with experts from Intel, International Business Machines (IBM), and other higher education institutions.

Moreover, existing NCERT textbooks are already incorporating these subjects.

NCERT has also leveraged AI and Machine Learning (ML)-based tools to translate newly launched Class 1 and 2 textbooks into all 22 Indian languages.

Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR)

To promote AI literacy beyond CBSE, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has launched SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness)—a national-level programme aimed at Classes 6 to 12 students and teachers.

SOAR includes three 15-hour modules for students, namely AI to be Aware, AI to Acquire, and AI to Aspire, and a 45-hour standalone module for educators called AI for Teachers.

The programme covers AI basics, generative AI, ethics, cybersecurity, and career pathways, while also supporting digital learning through smart classrooms and device access.

More schools to go digital

Under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital Initiatives component of Samagra Shiksha, financial assistance is being provided to set up ICT labs and smart classrooms in government and aided schools with Classes 6 to 12.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE+) 2023–24 report: