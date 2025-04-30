Hyderabad: Teacher booked for taking stolen money from 13-year-old student to buy him an iPhone

Jeedimetla police have booked a tuition teacher for allegedly accepting stolen money from a 13-year-old student to buy him an iPhone.

The boy’s father, Kamal Jail (52), lodged a complaint after noticing the phone with his son, a Class 7 student. Upon questioning, the boy admitted to stealing money from his father’s shop and handing it over to his tuition teacher, identified as Sandeep Geloth, to buy him the Apple device, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the complaint, the teacher not only accepted the stolen money but also allegedly instructed the boy to keep it a secret. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Sandeep under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway.

In more news

Students of the Mechanical Engineering Department of Narasaraopet Engineering College (NEC) secured top positions at the national-level India Design Week 2025 competition, jointly organised by ICT Academy and Autodesk–Fusion 360, held at Sri Sairam Institutions, Chennai, on April 24 and 25.

Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department Dr B Venkata Siva informed that third-year students G Ananda Babu and V Harsh Vardhan won the first prize in the Best User Experience Design category. Another NEC team comprising K Koteswara Rao and P Ajay Kumar secured fifth position in the overall competition, according to the report by The New Indian Express.