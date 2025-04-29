JKBOSE Class 10, 12 results likely TOMORROW? Here is what we know

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations tomorrow, on April 30. Once declared, students can access their results on the official website — jkbose.nic.in.

This year, the Class 10 exams for the soft zone were conducted from February 15 to March 19, while students in the hard zone appeared for the exams between February 21 and March 25. Similarly, for Class 12, the board held exams from February 15 to March 17 in soft zone areas and from February 20 to March 24 in the hard zone.

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to view and download their mark sheets through the DigiLocker portal.

The online Class 10 mark sheet, however, will be provisional in nature. Students will need to collect the original mark sheets for both Class 10 and 12 from their respective schools once they are dispatched by the board, which is expected to happen a few days after the results are declared.

Last year, JKBOSE conducted the Class 10 board exams in soft zones from March 7 to April 4 and in hard zones from April 4 to May 6. The results were announced on June 13, with 1,15,816 of the 1,46,136 enrolled students passing the examination — marking a pass percentage of 79.25 per cent.

For Class 12 in 2024, exams were held in soft zones from March 6 to March 28 and in hard zones from April 8 to May 11. The results, declared on June 6, showed that out of 93,340 students, 69,385 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 74 per cent.