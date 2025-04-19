MTech student loses money derived from his family's farming income to online betting

A 25-year-old MTech student died by suicide on Wednesday night, April 16, in Attapur after losing money through online betting. K Pavan was a native of Jogulamba Gadwal district and had relocated to Hyderabad to pursue higher education.

He was pursuing his degree at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank. He was residing with two friends, N Gowtham and A Rohit, in Attapur, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, Pavan used his family’s agricultural earnings and had also sold his motorcycle and iPhone to raise money for betting activities. His father, Peddi Narsimhulu, had reportedly sent him over Rs 1 lakh over a span of five months, an amount earned through farming.

A Cyberabad police official stated that Pavan had lost Rs 2,65,200 between March 17 and April 16 through online betting. "He had staked funds derived from his family's farm income and disposed of personal belongings. He was reportedly mentally disturbed, which may have prompted the extreme step," the official said.

The Attapur police confirmed that the body was handed over to his parents following a postmortem examination, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.