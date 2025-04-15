JNU Students Union election process kicks off; almost 8,000 students eligible to vote

After a prolonged delay triggered by administrative and legal complications, the election process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has finally kicked off.

The Election Committee on Monday, April 14, released the voter list, confirming that 7,906 students are eligible to cast their ballots in this year’s polls, as reported by PTI.

According to data shared by the committee, 43 per cent of the registered voters are women, with the remaining being male students.

The voter list release signals the formal commencement of the JNUSU election process, which had been in limbo for weeks. Students had been pushing for clarity on the schedule, staging protests, and they even locked the Dean of Students’ office in March to demand immediate action.

University officials had cited an ongoing Delhi High Court case related to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations as the reason for the holdup. The matter was last heard on March 27.

Key dates

April 14: Provisional voter list made public

April 15: Nomination forms and correction window opens

April 16: Final candidate list published; press meet and briefing at 4 pm

April 17 & 21: General Body Meetings (GBMs) across schools

April 22: Central GBM for the entire university

April 23: Presidential Debate

April 24: Silence period; no campaigning allowed

April 25: Voting day

April 25 (night): Counting begins at 9 pm

April 28: Results likely to be declared

These elections follow last year’s high-stakes return to the polls after a four-year pause.

Held in March 2024, those elections saw the United Left alliance claim three of the four central posts, with BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association) securing the fourth.