NEET-PG 2024: MCC initiates refund of security deposit for eligible candidates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced the refund process of security deposits for candidates who participated in the All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate counselling for National Eligibilit cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024.

According to a notice released on April 11, 2025, refunds for candidates eligible under the MCC's rules and counselling scheme, specifically those who took part up to the third round, have already been processed by MCC's financial custodian. A list of these candidates has also been enclosed with the notice.

Candidates who appeared for the Stray Vacancy Round and Special Stray Vacancy Round will have to wait a little longer.

MCC has informed that refunds for these rounds will begin soon, and eligible candidates will be updated in due course.

The committee has advised that all refunds are being sent to the same bank account or card from which the original security deposit was made. Depending on the level of automation at the candidate's respective bank, the refund may take anywhere between one to 15 days to reflect in the account.

In case of an inordinate delay, candidates have been instructed to contact the Grievance Cell of their bank, quoting the refund reference number.

MCC has also made it clear that it will not entertain any direct refund or payment-related queries. Instead, all such concerns should be addressed to the finance team at financemcc@lifecarehll.com.