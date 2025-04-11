Action must be taken over Coimbatore school incident: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Dr Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday, April 10, expressed shock over the incident at a Coimbatore private school, where a Dalit girl student was allegedly made to sit outside the classroom and take an exam for being on her menstrual cycle.

Thirumavalavan, who was in Tiruvannamalai to attend a party event, also visited the Annamalaiyar Temple. Addressing reporters later, he said, “It is shocking to witness such an incident. The government must take strict action against those responsible.”

He urged the state administration to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that such discriminatory practices are not repeated, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a majority of seats in the upcoming elections, Thirumavalavan said, “The BJP should first form an alliance. There is no clarity within their ranks, and there is tension within the Tamil Nadu BJP itself over the appointment of the next state president. Under such circumstances, their claim of winning the upcoming Assembly elections is laughable.”

As per the report by The New Indian Express, when asked about Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr S Ramadoss’s recent decision regarding the party president post, Thirumavalavan declined to comment, saying, “It is an internal party matter. I do not wish to interfere.”