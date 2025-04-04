AKTU Result 2025 out: One View portal opens access to odd and even semester scores

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has officially launched the One View Result 2025 for both odd and even semester examinations. Students enrolled in various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses can now conveniently access their provisional scorecards via the university’s online portal.

According to the process outlined by MoneyControl, candidates must log in using their unique roll number and password. Once on the homepage, students should click on the ‘Result’ link and then select the option titled ‘One View Display Student Result Data’.

This will lead them to a login page where they can enter the necessary credentials to view their results. Students are advised to download a PDF copy of their scorecard and retain a printed version for future reference, as the document currently available is provisional.

The One View Result 2025 incorporates outcomes from both regular and carry-over examinations conducted for UG and PG courses. Notably, the odd semester examinations, which include the first, third, and fifth semesters, were held in January 2025.

The university has assured that the official mark sheet will be released at a later date, thus making the current online scorecard a temporary yet useful document for verification and record-keeping purposes.

The result can be viewed on the official website, aktu.ac.in, with a direct access link provided at https://erp.aktu.ac.in/WebPages/OneView/OneView.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1

This new initiative marks a significant step in streamlining the result dissemination process for AKTU. As highlighted by MoneyControl, this move is expected to benefit students by providing a quick and accessible way to review their academic performance, while ensuring that important documentation is available promptly online.