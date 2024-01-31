The Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 is set to be announced on Thursday, February 1 at 11 am by India's Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman. In the previous year, the portfolio of Education received the highest-ever allocation of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, an increase of around 8.2%.



This year, boosting the implementation of the National Education Policy (2020), all eyes are set on the greater inflow of funds expected for equipping educational institutions with the right infrastructure and initiatives that would further ready the students for the new age of digitisation.



Here are a few pre-budget expectations shared by educationists and entrepreneurs involved in the education sector. They share their views on what should be the focal points in this year's budget set to address the educational needs of the time and cater to the masses equitably.

Experts say...

One of the key areas that requires attention is the enhancement of infrastructure in schools and universities. This includes the construction and renovation of classrooms, libraries, laboratories, and other educational facilities.

Additionally, investment in technology and digital resources is essential to equip students with the necessary skills for the rapidly evolving digital age.

Another important aspect is the provision of professional development opportunities for educators to enhance their teaching methodologies and keep up with the latest educational trends.

Increased funding for scholarships and financial aid programmes will help ensure that no deserving student is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO, The Academy School (TAS)

-----------------------------

To tackle challenges like skill mismatch, the government is urged to maintain its focus on youth education through increased vocational training institutes, technical and IT skill development, and enhanced analytical skills. This investment is envisioned to lead to increased employment, reduced income disparity, and overall economic growth. Future-oriented education, coupled with strategic collaborative efforts from industry and academia is essential for maximizing the impact of budget allocations.



In alignment with the rising trend of startups, the government should prioritize developing entrepreneurial skills among students. Fostering an entrepreneurial spirit envisions a future where students become job creators, contributing to economic growth. While the Start-up India and many other flagship programs were introduced, further efforts are needed, and educational institutes should be supported with budgetary allocations for their incubation and innovation centres. Support for design labs/maker spaces at educational institutes with cutting-edge facilities will facilitate deeper exploration and innovation.



The previous budget emphasized women-centric policies, including Free Skill Development, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Digital Skilling Initiatives - there is optimism for sustained progress. A revamp of agricultural education is crucial for attracting talent, emphasizing the need for knowledge, technical skills, and supportive policies. As outlined in NEP 2020, maintaining high standards in agricultural education ensures graduates are well-equipped for national and international challenges. Additionally, a forward-thinking curriculum for integrative medicine is hoped for in the upcoming revisions.



The Union Budget 2024 is eagerly awaited as a potential catalyst propelling India's education sector to global leadership.

Rajita Kulkarni, President, Sri Sri University

---------------------------

Union Budget 2024 is expected to play a crucial role in sculpting a tax framework that supports educational advancements, addresses financial challenges for students, and contributes to the goal of achieving a higher GER (Gross Enrollment Ratio), ultimately fostering economic growth through a well-educated and skilled workforce.

The stress is on the need for comprehensive teacher training programmes, ensuring educators are equipped with the necessary skills to leverage modern tools effectively.

Allocating resources to education is highlighted as an investment in the minds and aspirations of the nation’s youth.



Nidheesh Saxena, Senior Director of Admissions, GITAM (Deemed to be University)



-----------------

As we await the upcoming budget, it becomes important to strike a careful balance between in-school and after-school learning, harnessing the advantages of technology.

A comprehensive strategy to address challenges related to access, equity, and education quality is needed. There is a need to emphasise enhancing the digital capabilities of schools and promoting a supportive environment for asynchronous learning at home. This dual focus is important to ensure a well-rounded educational experience for all.



Furthermore, it is important to align these efforts with evolving educational needs and incorporate innovative solutions. This includes investing in teacher training programmes to effectively integrate technology into classrooms and providing support for students who may face challenges in accessing digital resources by announcing scholarships for meritorious students at the school and college levels.

The budget's commitment towards these aspects will contribute significantly to the overall improvement of our education system.



Rekha Kejriwal, Academic Director of Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA)

-------------------

Firstly, a strategic allocation towards technology integration is paramount in the digital age. We urge the government to invest in cutting-edge digital infrastructure, ensuring schools nationwide have access to technologies like smart classrooms, e-learning platforms and interactive tools. This not only enhances the learning experience but equips students with essential digital literacy skills.



Comprehensive teacher training programmes are equally critical. Teachers are the backbone of our education system and empowering them with the latest pedagogical techniques, digital tools and subject knowledge is imperative.

We propose a significant budget allocation for professional development initiatives, workshops and training programmes to upskill teachers, fostering continuous learning within the education community.



In addition, allocating budgetary resources for research and development on teaching techniques and pedagogy is crucial. Investing in R&D will increase the effectiveness and efficiency of educational methods, ensuring that our education system remains dynamic and responsive to evolving needs.



In conclusion, a forward-looking budget that prioritises technology integration, teacher training, R&D and inclusivity will propel India's K-12 education into an era of innovation. These strategic investments empower educators, enhance student learning experiences and prepare them for the future.

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools

---------------------



Owing to the tech advancements, COVID-19, and the affordability aspect, online learning has seen a boom of 6.3x in the past five years.

EdTech is making huge strides in offering the much needed skill based education. In light of these trends, the EdTech sector is expecting considerable offerings in the interim budget 2024. Entrepreneurs leading EdTech businesses are hoping for a lower tax bracket on educational goods and services. This will give a significant boost to the education sector and make skill based education more accessible for all.



The EdTech sector is hopeful for a notable emphasis on addressing not just the unemployment but also the employability of Indian youth. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to offer a well-rounded high quality education for the students of India. We hope to see some exciting initiatives and increased investments towards a successful implementation of the NEP efforts hence bringing revolutionary changes in the education sector of the nation.

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala.com

------------------

We expect the government to bring about a crucial shift from subject-based to skill-based learning, placing a particular emphasis on Math, Computer Science, and Data Science. Additionally, creating a robust research ecosystem is equally vital, necessitating provisions for funding research students to catalyse path-breaking innovation.



Recognising the gender gap in educational attainments, we call for additional funding and schemes to ensure gender parity in education, contributing to the inclusive vision of 'Amritkaal'.

To bolster tertiary education enrollment, we anticipate allocating funds for attractive loan schemes and scholarships, aligning with the NEP's emphasis on accessible and quality higher education.



Our expectations extend towards initiatives fostering innovation, skill education, job creation, and social welfare, recognizing their interconnected role in shaping a resilient and prosperous nation. A well-crafted education budget can act as a catalyst for empowering future generations, fostering research and development, and bridging socio-economic gaps.



Vishnu Manchu, Chief Executive Officer, Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust

---------------------

In the education sector, there may be a push for increased allocation of funds to enhance digital infrastructure, promote technology-driven learning, and bridge the digital divide. Investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology integration, and research facilities will be crucial for staying globally competitive.

The budget may also prioritise skill development initiatives to align with the evolving job market. In particular, I expect initiatives supporting the development of online learning platforms, digital infrastructure of educational institutions, and applications of AI in various areas of citizen life.



Additionally, the budget should prioritise initiatives for faculty development, teacher training, ensuring a skilled and motivated teaching workforce especially at the primary level.

I believe that efforts to address the affordability and accessibility of education, especially for marginalised communities, may feature prominently. Not to forget, given the global emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, the budget could allocate resources to strengthen these fields.



Apart from a comprehensive approach to uplift the education sector, the government may focus on strengthening the financial sector, ensuring fiscal discipline, and addressing issues related to inflation and currency stability.

Overall, the budget is expected to strike a balance between short-term recovery measures and long-term sustainable development goals, aiming to position India as a resilient and dynamic economy in the post-pandemic era.

Prof Arvind Sahay, Director, MDI Gurgaon

-----------------------

It is appreciable that last year, there was an increased budget allocation for the education sector, which is 2.9% of GDP. However, it was still low. Most developing countries, including the USA (6%) and the UK (4.2% plus), spend an average of around 6% of their GDP on education. To meet global standards, it is expected that our country should also increase its spending on education to around 6% of GDP.

When it comes to research, most of the government funding and grants seem to go to government institutes. We expect research grants to be given based on merit based on NIRF and NAAC rankings etc.

Most importantly, simply allocating funds is not enough to help the education sector. We need to work towards a 'One India, One Syllabus’ to give all the students across the country, especially those from rural areas, a level playing field to succeed academically and professionally. There needs to be a systemic change, and the centre and state should come on the same page to understand the real issues plaguing our nation's education system.

Dr Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya, Campus Director, NMIMS NAVI Mumbai.