Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on January 22, Sunday, said the government's resolute dedication to shaping a Viksit Bharat is vividly demonstrated at Kaushal Mahotsav in Sambalpur, Odisha with thousands of youths getting job opportunities.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), organised the Kaushal Mahotsav at Dhankauda Field in Sambalpur and empowered the Yuva Shakti with diverse employment and apprenticeship opportunities to make them part of the future of work.



While addressing the crowd at Kaushal Mahotsav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “Under the visionary leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi jee, the unemployment rate has decreased from 6% to 3.2% bringing us closer to our dream of providing jobs to crores of youth a reality. The recent launch of Skill India Digital (SID) stands as a remarkable example of our vision of building a robust skilling infrastructure which is providing job assistance to 22,000 state beneficiaries, thereby, bridging the skill gaps at grassroots level. Over the last five years, the Skill India programmes like Kaushal Mahotsav, have empowered youth in the state.”

He also said, “Skill development is the backbone of all national missions and also for the development opportunities in Odisha, serving as the catalyst for transformative growth. The government has undertaken several recent projects and announcements to fortify this foundation, ensuring that the state is equipped with a skilled workforce ready to contribute to its progress.”