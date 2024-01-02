To evaluate the performance of almost 40 lakh students of the state, the Government of Assam will carry out Gunotsav 2024 from January 3 to February 8, as declared by the Education Minister Ranoj Pegu today, Tuesday, January 2, a PTI report stated.



"The exercise will be carried out at 43,498 government schools across 35 districts of the state, covering 39,63,542 students," he said.



Emphasising the importance of the evaluation, he said that the exercise would help in ensuring quality education with improved learning outcomes.



Implementation and functioning

The event would ensure the participation of teachers, students, administrators, and local communities, enhancing accountability among them for quality education.



The exercise will be carried out in three phases. For the first round, 12 districts will be included, from January 3-6. For the second, 13 districts would participate from January 9-12, and for the last round, the remaining 10 districts would participate in the last leg, from February 5-8.



The minister ventured into the plan and added that it would identify the learning gaps of each child and ensure quality education with grade-specific outcomes. Not only this, but it would also assess the performance of the schools in areas based on scholastic, co-scholastic, availability and utilisation of infrastructure, and community participation.



Gunotsav was first organised in the year 2017 and has already conducted four editions of the exercise since then, covering all of the districts in Assam each year.