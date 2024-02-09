Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS) Pilani, a renowned institution known for its commitment to innovation, and University at Buffalo (UB), The State University of New York (SUNY) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expedite long-term collaboration and further foster the continued synergy between research and education.

The signing took place during a luncheon hosted by President Satish K Tripathi, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the two esteemed institutions.

As part of this MoU, BITS and SUNY-Buffalo will jointly develop a 2+2 joint undergraduate programme in Engineering and related fields. Students enrolled in these programmes will complete their first two years at BITS and then, transfer to the University at Buffalo for the final two years. Specific details such as courses, study plans, fees, scholarships and course features will be finalised in a separate agreement to be signed at a later date.

Additionally, the institutions are also working towards establishing "2+3" cooperative Bachelor of Science/Master of Science (BS/MS) programmes. Under this novel plan, students will finish their first two years of undergraduate studies at BITS before transferring to UB to complete prerequisites for both the BS and MS degrees.

This collaboration goes beyond undergraduate programmes. Both BITS and UB are considering collaborating on postgraduate programmes that could include PhD programmes. The MoU expresses the commitment to promote collaboration among academics in the areas of teaching, research, publications, discussion and networking. These initiatives are designed to foster academic and faculty exchange while exploring new areas of collaborative teaching and research.