At Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad, a five-year-old kindergarten student died after accidentally falling into a sump, the police told PTI on Wednesday, February 7, states a report by ANI.

The young victim has been identified as Mohammed Aahil who was five years of age and a student of Upper Kindergarten (UKG) class.

According to the police, the deceased minor was a participant at his school's sports day event, which was held on Tuesday (February 6) night at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, reports ANI.

The ANI report states that according to police accounts, Aahil, accompanied by his mother Shafia Sultana, had just received his certificate and was eagerly waiting for his brother when he vanished from sight.

"He took his certificate and was waiting for his brother with his mother Shafia Sultana. He was playing around and suddenly went missing. After that, his mother started searching for him. Meanwhile, one person standing there informed that the child fell into a sump as the existing cover was very weak, but the security there did not agree to open it," SHO Raghavendra told ANI.

After a heated exchange, the security eventually relented, and the sump was opened. Aahil was retrieved from the sump and rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. He was declared brought dead upon arrival.

A case has been registered in the incident.