Hyderabad's Ganesh Pandal stands in solidarity with protesting Kolkata doctors. Here's how

A Ganesh Pandal in Hyderabad showed solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata.

The pandal with the idol of Lord Ganesha has Bharat Mata seated on his left hand, depicting the hanging of the accused behind the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at state-owned RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal.

The Ganesh Pandal was organised by the Risala Youth Association at Osmangunj in Hyderabad, Telangana, as stated in a report by the Economic Times.

One of the organisers said that they wanted to send a message to the people of this country. “Whenever we organise any event, we try to give a message to people,” he said.

The idol of Ganesh here represents justice for the victim of the Kolkata incident, he said.

“The idol here resembles an epitome of Ganesh ji, with Bharat Mata in his hand, hanging the culprit behind the Kolkata incident,” he said.

On the morning of August 9, the body of the 31-year-old PGT doctor was discovered in a semi-naked state at the West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The news sparked widespread protests by doctors throughout the nation, demanding justice for the victim.

Following this, the apex court of India took suo-moto cognisance of the matter and the next hearing of the case is scheduled for September 17.

The doctors continue to seek justice by protesting in front of the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata to date. These protests began on September 10