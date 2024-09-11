St Mary's College Thoothukudi wear black to protest against RG Kar rape-murder incident

More than 400 college students wearing black protested in front of St Mary's College, in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, demanding justice in the Kolkata rape and murder incident on Tuesday, September 10.

The girl students, on behalf of the All India Catholic University Federation (AICUF), and in association with National Cadet Corps (NCC) and BNSS observed "Black Day" condemning the lack of safety for women. They demanded justice for the victim of rape and murder which happened in Kolkata on August 9, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Emphasising safety and security for women in the country, the students highlighted the epithet "Her story matters".

The students weaaring black attire, carried placards with the slogans that urged people to respect all genders, break the silence and stop violence, respect womens' bodies and respect their rights, do not touch and women are not products, appealing to the union and state governments to take a firm stand against sexual abuse, stated The New Indian Express report.

The students formed a long human chain to extend their solidarity in protest against the sexual violence against women.

The rape and murder case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding the same.