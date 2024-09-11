Adilabad: Snake bites Class I student at school, alert teacher saves his life

An alert government school teacher rescued a student who was bitten by a snake.

This happened in Dhanora mandal parishad government school in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Class I student was seated in the balcony in the afternoon and was bitten by a snake. As per a report by Eenadu, he was listening to the lessons being taught during the class.

G Suresh, the teacher, saw this and was quick to respond. He tied the upper part of the student's arm and he sucked the poison out of the student's arm with his mouth.

On a two-wheeler, the student's parents, Santosh and Sujath took him to Bheempur primary healthcare centre (PHC) for immediate treatment. There, it was recommended that the student be transferred to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The family shifted the student to a private hospital and the student was said to be safe, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

As per the report by Eenadu, the name of the student is Yashwant. The doctors who treated the student appreciated the valiant efforts of the teacher, G Suresh.