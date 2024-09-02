Canada's changes to immigration policies an opportunity to apply to specialised courses: Expert

A

It’s a pivotal time for international education in Canada. The recent policy adjustments, while seemingly stringent, actually aim to streamline the process and ensure that students who come to Canada are those who are most likely to succeed and contribute positively to the economy.

For Indian students, this means opportunities to enroll in more specialised and high-demand programmes, such as those in technology, healthcare, and engineering, which are geared towards the immediate needs of the Canadian market. These programmes often have stronger employment outcomes and can facilitate smoother transitions into the Canadian workforce.